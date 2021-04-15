More librarians in the Walla Walla Valley will soon be ready to turn the next pandemic page.
From Athena to Dayton and Oregon to Washington, public libraries have had mixed approaches to customer service since COVID-19 safety rules closed many public buildings to general use more than a year ago.
Eventually most libraries offered curbside pickup and check-in of materials, but not all have yet allowed patrons to enter the building to once again peruse the stacks.
But the area's largest library announced Thursday, April 15, that its doors are nearly open.
Walla Walla
Walla Walla Public Library Director Erin Wells said in a news release that the library will open May 3 for users to come in for browsing and material checkout, 25 people at a time in one-hour visits.
Computer use will be limited to 50 minutes per visit.
Library staff will continually evaluate this and work to increase capacity and open hours through the month of May, Wells said, and the library will continue to offer daily curbside pickup appointments.
All online resources, programs and registration options will stay the same.
Users must enter through the Poplar Street door, and curbside pickup will continue at the Alder Street entrance. Home delivery is available upon request for those unable to access services during open or curbside hours.
For operating hours and more information, go to ubne.ws/wwlibrary or call 509-527-4550.
Rural Walla Walla County
Rhonda Gould, executive director of the Walla Walla County Rural Library District, said libraries in the system will reopen at 50% capacity on May 3.
That includes Burbank Library, College Place Rural Library, Touchet Library and Prescott Library.
Capacity limit will depend on the size of the branch as each one is a little bit different in size, Gould said.
“We’re excited about it. We have other exciting things coming up, too…”
College Place Library can be reached at 509-540-3418. Other details for the county libraries are at ubne.ws/rurallibraries.
Waitsburg
The Weller Public Library in Waitsburg is open for inside use for five people at a time, librarian Rosie Warehime said.
Browsing time is limited to 15 minutes, however, and Warehime suggests readers look at the offerings online and call ahead for curbside pickup. She also offers home delivery of library materials.
Warehime said she is playing the situation by ear as she considers how best to serve Waitsburg users.
For operating hours and more information go to ubne.ws/3e72Jnp or call 509-337-8149.
Dayton
The Dayton Memorial Library has stayed open in limited ways since early January. While browsing is still not allowed, visitors can come into the library, and staff will retrieve requested items. Library users are also able to use the computers.
Capacity is limited to five people at a time for 15 minutes.
Library Director Todd Vandenbark said he expects to be able to double the user number to 10 at a time starting next week.
The children's and youth reading areas remain closed, and curbside service open.
For more information and days of operation, go to ubne.ws/32gJaDJ or call 509-382-4131.
Milton-Freewater
Milton-Freewater Public Library will open May 3, with a capacity of 24 people in one-hour slots. Computer use will be allowed, also for an hour at a time, and curbside delivery will continue.
Programs and events are still on hold for now, staff said.
For hours and information go to ubne.ws/2RFjy1e or call 541-938-8247.
Weston & Athena
The Weston Public Library’s small size only allows one family in at a time, Director Kathleen Schmidtgall said, and no computer use is yet allowed. Public programs have not resumed.
For hours and information go to ubne.ws/3uXIHlV or call 541-566-2378.
The Athena Public Library opened earlier this year with limited numbers. As of last month, 36 users are allowed in the building at a time, but library programs are still off the table for now, Director Kristin Williams said.
For more information, go to athenalibrary.weebly.com or call 541-566-2470.
All area public libraries enforce mask wearing and ask people to physically distance.