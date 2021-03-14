Walla Wallans Tom and Mary Ellen Carter will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on St. Patrick’s Day.
They wed in Walla Walla on March 17, 1971. Due to COVID-19, a celebration will be at a later date.
They met when he was on a motorcycle ride and stopped in at the Tuxedo Tavern in Prescott where she worked. He was employed at Logan’s Chevrolet-Cadillac and she happened to bring in a car the next day, so they saw each other again.
Over the years he worked at several mechanic jobs. Later on he ran his own repair shops and then ran Team Video Productions, making local TV commercials. She worked for 20 years at Harry Ritchie Jewelers.
Now retired, they enjoy RVing and travel.
They have one daughter, Toni Bull; two grandsons, John Martin and Carter Martin; and great-granddaughter Brently Martin.