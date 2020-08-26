Those who wish to bring their property into the city’s boundary can apply through September.
This window in time is only offered twice a year since recent changes began in January.
The monthlong period to submit applications is offered during September and January. A fee of $1,600 for the city to process the lengthy application is also required.
Three boundaries are nearing the end of the application process. They will be looked at during Walla Walla City Council’s 6:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday. Council will consider then whether to approve the annexations.
Applications for annexation were previously received year-round by the city. The process was changed because reviewing annexations filed in a cluster allows staff to assess the impacts of the requests and assist in staff workloads and organization, Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain said.
She said it helps staff manage the annexations better because it keeps them on the same process steps.
Staff reports show an average time frame of six to nine months for the process of an annexation petition.
Those who wish to annex into the city of Walla Walla must be within the existing border of the Urban Growth Area.
Two boundaries are on the agenda for annexation approval during Council’s virtual meeting.
These boundaries include .97 acres located west of Hatch Street south of the city’s wastewater treatment facility and .83 acres located west of Berney Drive and north of Delmont Street, according to official documents.
The two boundaries are single parcels or units of land not intended to be divided up, requested by the property owners and will have minor impacts on city utilities, police, and fire services, Chamberlain said.
Currently a rental property, the land west of Berney Drive did receive public comments from neighbors concerned with what the owner will do with the property and the upkeep of the property, she said.
A third annexation petition for 1.19 acres located south of Abbott Road is not recommended by staff because the applicant wishes to withdraw their request, but the process was too far ahead.
The applicant learned their project concept did not meet the minimum density requirement within the neighborhood residential zone, which only allows four dwelling units per acre of land that could be used for the project.
The three items will be open for public hearing and Council will discuss and possibly take action on the matter Wednesday.
In January, the city received one annexation petition still in progress for two parcels, 27 acres, one owned by Walla Walla Community College, and one owned by a family. The parcels are east of the current community college and city boundaries, she said.
More recently, two annexations were approved by Council at their last meeting. One, with changes by staff and Council, roughly 16.5 acres, adjacent to Fern Avenue, Abbott Road and Reser Road. The other is 38 acres located adjacent to Airport Road and Melrose Street, according to city documents.
The city is expecting at least one annexation application in September, Chamberlain said.
To review the steps involved in annexation proceedings, and for an application, go to the city’s website.