Bail for Daniel L. Strain, 33, of Weston has been cut in half in Walla Walla County Superior Court but, he was not granted the release he requested.
Strain, who is involved in multiple crimes this year including allegedly stealing trucks, appeared from the Walla Walla County Jail via the internet Friday.
Judge M. Scott Wolfram allowed his bail to be reduced from $50,000 to $25,000.
Strain’s attorney, Nicholas Holce, said the bail needs to be “realistic” in accordance with state laws. But Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Stevenson argued that Strain should not be given any more chances than he’s already had.
Stevenson revealed that she had recordings from the Walla Walla Police Department of Strain speaking to Megan C. Lares Storms, 30, of College Place, who was with Strain during his most recent arrest. Strain was ordered by the court not contact Lares Storms.
“He’s still managing to violate orders, even under strict conditions,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson said she also found multiple outstanding warrants from multiple states, including the four felony cases in Walla Walla County.
Wolfram said if Strain is somehow able to post bail, he must be placed under house arrest with an ankle monitor.
Strain is still awaiting a jury trial. No trials have happened since February because of COVID-19-related precautions.