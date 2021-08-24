All-terrain vehicles will soon be allowed on Walla Walla County roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less.
The Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted Monday, Aug. 23, to request the county Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to draft an ordinance to allow the use of ATVs on certain county roads.
The county commissioners have considered a similar change in recent years, but an ordinance allowing ATV traffic was previously dismissed due to concerns that not many roads within the county had a speed limit no higher than 35 mph, said Commissioner Todd Kimball at a meeting Monday, Aug. 16.
“But when (Public Works Director Tony Garcia) brought us a map of the roads that were 35 or under, I was actually quite surprised by the number of roads that qualified for it,” Kimball said.
The Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney is now tasked with preparing a draft ordinance to allow ATV traffic on certain county roads.