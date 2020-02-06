All hands turn to sand patrol

This story has been modified since its initial publication to reflect a correction.
Walla Walla County commissioners and trustees from the County Corrections Department started packing sandbags to address the needs of county residents and property owners tonight for the Valley's significant flooding event.
Inside of the gate at Koncrete Industries Inc., 502 N. 13th Ave., there are 1,200 sandbags available to the public.
From 70 to 80 volunteers joined in packing a whole warehouse full of sandbags at the business, which donated the sand at cost to the county, said Emergency Management Department Director Liz Jessee.
Commissioner Todd Kimball was shoveling sand and Commissioner Greg Tompkins was there as well, said Patrick Purcell, coordinator of Emergency Management.
If the need is still great for sandbags, they will continue again tomorrow morning, Jessee said.
The Public Works Department started at 5 p.m. going around the county barricading roads that are flooded, she said.
“We request people do not drive around barricades or into flooded roads,” she said. “Turn around, don’t drown.”
There is no levee failure in the county, she said.
Officials consulted with a hydrologist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the National Weather Service station in Pendleton on Wednesday about today’s risk. The hydrologists had predicted it wouldn’t be of this severity, Jessee said.
Another 1 ½ inches of rain is predicted before 10 a.m. tomorrow, according to the Emergency Management Department's social media page.