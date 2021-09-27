An annual track and field invitational for children returned recently and got many delighted youngsters on track for health, wellness, friendly competition and fun.
The All-Comers Track and Field Meet was held under bright sunshine Saturday afternoon, Sept. 25, at Martin Field, next to Walla Walla’s Borleske Stadium track as children ages 2-12 ran, threw and jumped their way into a friendly competition.
The annual event hosted by Walla Walla Parks and Recreation and Whitman College returned to the delight of dozens of families after being canceled in 2020.
“This is just a great family event,” said Angela Potts, an organizer of the event and Parks and Recreation staff member.
Potts said her most enjoyable event to watch is the hurdles, which can often result in unintentional hilarity.
Plenty of laughs can be had though, because competition isn’t necessarily the goal — the event is often the first introduction the children get to track and field events. Whitman track and field athletes were on hand to educate about long jumping, sprinting, hurdling and even javelin tossing and shot putting — although they did so with foam javelins and softballs.
Potts said the event, which is more than 20 years old, is one of the department’s most popular activities and it acts as a fundraiser for the Whitman track athletes, too.
She said everyone who comes out always has a great time and it was a good feeling to bring the event back, especially on a day with perfect weather.
Her words were backed up by the delightful smiles and determined scowls of the young athletes.
