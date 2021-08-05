PRESCOTT — A man from Airway Heights was injured when his vehicle reportedly struck a deer in rural Walla Walla County on Tuesday night, Aug. 3, Washington State Patrol reported.
Randy S. Budau, 55, was the sole occupant of a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse heading east along state Route 124 near its intersection with Greenville Road, about 10 miles west of Prescott, when a deer entered the road, and Budau's vehicle ran into it around 10:56 p.m., according to the report.
The Spokane County resident was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla for treatment of unspecified injures. The hospital is not releasing conditions of crash victims at this time, hospital officials said recently.
Budau's vehicle had reportable damage and was towed but not totaled, the report noted.
Troopers reported Budau was wearing a seat belt.
Teaser photo: U-B file photo