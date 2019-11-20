CONSENT AGENDA: Payroll; accounts payable.
REPORTS: Educational and financial compliance review; governance and reporting; school environment; students, parents and employees; finance report.
DISCUSSION: Enrollment; financial sustainability; enrollment goals; academic indicators; community project; presentation of goals for Washington State Charter Schools Commission and school-wide; school safety; student and board-member recruiting; end-of-quarter academic data.
ACTION: Plans for school and state goals not currently on track.