CONSENT AGENDA: Payroll; accounts payable.

REPORTS: Educational and financial compliance review; governance and reporting; school environment; students, parents and employees; finance report.

DISCUSSION: Enrollment; financial sustainability; enrollment goals; academic indicators; community project; presentation of goals for Washington State Charter Schools Commission and school-wide; school safety; student and board-member recruiting; end-of-quarter academic data.

ACTION: Plans for school and state goals not currently on track.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 509-526-8322.

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers education in the Walla Walla Valley. She also writes a column, Home Place, usually highlighting family life and slices of local life.