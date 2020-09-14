The meeting will be on Zoom. members of the public can view the meeting online or listen in over the phone: ubne.ws/2Fj1Cnp or call 253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 969 1501 6309.
CONSENT AGENDA: Personnel report, non-athletic extra- and co-curricular contracts, approval of paying bills, approval of meeting minutes.
REPORTS: Student representative report by Jaden Bergevin, board of directors’ report by Sam Wells, superintendent’s report by Wade Smith including review of week one of school, enrollment update, budget update.
ACTION ITEMS: Second reading of board policy on allowable costs for federal programs.