CONSENT AGENDA: Personnel reports, bill payments, financial reports, business meeting minutes of June 16, 2020, construction reports, scheduling.
CITIZENS’ COMMENTS: Any citizen wishing to address the board may do so by providing written comments.
REPORTS: Board of directors report, superintendent report, review of district’s relationship with law enforcement school resource officer, reopening report, board meeting schedule, second reading of new policies.
ACTION: Second reading of new policies.
PARK GRANT: Consider supporting a grant application to the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office for the redevelopment of Heritage Square.
CHILDCARE GRANT: Vote on ratifying the submission of a grant application to the Washington State Department of Commerce supporting childcare providers in Walla Walla.
ROAD DESIGN: Consider authorizing a professional services contract with PBS Engineering and Environmental for surveying and preliminary design of Plaza Way (Village Way to Taumarson Road/Prospect Avenue) for $104,500.
BUDGET: Vote on authorizing adjustments to the 2019-2020 Maintenance and Operation Budget, establish new projects and adjust the Capital Improvement Budget.
WATER SYSTEM: Public discussion on the Water System Plan update. LaDonne Harris, a civil engineer for MurraySmith, will present plan update highlights and findings. The public is invited to comment on the plan after the presentation. After the public discussion, Council members will be asked to vote on the adoption of the update at the next Council meeting.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING: Vote on opting out of a sales tax credit for affordable housing from the House Bill 1406 implementation and support the levy and collection of such tax by entering into an interlocal agreement with Walla Walla County.