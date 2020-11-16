ANNOUNCEMENTS: American Education Week, legislative update with lobbyist.
REPORTS: Student leader's report, board of directors' report, superintendent's report, bond update, financial dashboard report, enrollment report, superintendent's evaluation process review,
POLICIES: Second readings and final reviews of six policies regarding enrollment, notification of student offenses, release of information, sexual harassment of students, notification of threats of violence or harm, and rental of district property.
ACTION: Voting on the above policies.