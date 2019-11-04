Study session
CONSENT AGENDA: New hires; resignations; coaching contracts; November payouts of $5,622,789 in payroll, $829,287 from general fund, $13,447 in Associated Student Body and $777,431 in capital projects.
STUDY: Annual update of English Language Development and Dual Immersion programs; Early Learning Center information; Jump Start program.
Walla Walla City Council
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave.
BACHTOLD: Repeal Resolution 2016-84, which modified the 10% annexation petition submitted by the Bachtolds.
ANNEXATION: Set date for Jan. 8 to consider 10% annexation petition at Berney Drive and Delmont Street, land adjacent to Abbott Road and property adjacent to Hatch Street.
BLOCK GRANT: Public Hearing on the Community Development Block Grant 2020 Annual Action Plan as required by the U.S. Department of Housing.
RECYCLING: Pass ordinance to set the 2020 recycling commodities surcharge.
PROPERTY TAX: Adopt property taxes for 2020.
CLOSED SESSION: Executive session on union negotiations.
Dayton School Board
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Administration building, 609 S. Second St.
Work session: Highly Capable program; superintendent search timeline and agreement with Educational Service District 123; school board standards.
Action items: Memorandum of understanding with ESD 123.