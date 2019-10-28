EMERGENCY REPAIR: Accept a resolution declaring an emergency for repair of the district’s warehouse freezer. As a result of a catastrophic failure of the freezer facility, a declaration of emergency is necessary to make repairs in a timely manner. A reputable contractor, Grassi Refrigeration, has been identified to make the necessary repairs, and the district shall waive competitive bid requirements for the award of the contract for the repair.
Featured Events
–
Walla Walla Valley Honda presents "The Leapin Louie Comedy Show" at Gesa Power House Theatre… Read more