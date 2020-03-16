CONSENT AGENDA: New hires, resignations and retirements; payroll; accounts payable; extracurricular contracts; financial report for February; asset preservation program at Edison Elementary School; energy management program.
REPORTS: Student representative Jaden Bergevin; board President Sam Wells; Superintendent Wade Smith, including bond update, enrollment; budget planning parameters, policies including graduation requirements, CTE courses and equivalency credit, attendance and placement, freedom of expression, student discipline.
DISCUSSION: School retirees appreciation week.
ACTION ITEMS: Vote on the above policies.