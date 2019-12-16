CONSENT AGENDA: New hires; resignations; extracurricular contracts; Dec. 3 payments for general fund of $470,819, Associated Student Body of $8,554 and capital project fund of $340,821; November payroll of $6,390,090. Dec. 17 payments for general fund of $515,456, Associated Student Body of $32,452 and capital projects of $429,398; sales of surplus vehicles and equipment; 2020-2021 school year calendar.
REPORTS: Student representative Jaden Bergevin for Walla Walla High School activities; board President Ruth Ladderud; Superintendent Wade Smith, including bond work and budget updates, enrollment.
DISCUSSION: Math curriculum; special education.
ACTION: Election of officers to board of directors; annual superintendent evaluation.