CONSENT AGENDA: New hires, resignations, leave-of-absences, extra-duty contracts; general fund payments of $387,432, Associated Student Body fund payments of $28,013 and capital projects of $23,911.
SPECIAL: Presentation of 2019 Golden Onion awards.
REPORTS: Student representative Jadin Bergevin; Board President Ruth Ladderud; Superintendent Wade Smith, including bond work financial report and work update, superintendent evaluation process, Pioneer Middle School design review, enrollment, Blue Ridge Elementary School transition plan, name suggestion for next year’s early learning hub at Blue Ridge; ending fund balance.
ACTION: Pioneer Middle School design plan; early learning hub name; policies, including gender-inclusive schools, parents administering medical marijuana to their children during school hours, prohibiting harassment, bullying and intimidation.