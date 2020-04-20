CONSENT AGENDA: Payroll; accounts payable; new hires; March financial report; request to issue employment contracts for 2020-2021 school year; surplus of drill press, table saw, sanders, wood lathe; Lincoln High School renovation report; Garrison Middle School roof.
REPORTS: Board Director Sam Wells; Superintendent Wade Smith, including bond work update, enrollment, budget process, emergency waiver of high school graduation requirements, competency credits.
ACTION: High school graduation credits.