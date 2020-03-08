PUBLIC WORKS: Public discussion to consider declaring certain equipment, miscellaneous used parts and tools, office furniture and obsolete computers as surplus.
HEALTH: Approve professional services contract for Criminal Justice Treatment-funded support services with Washington State Health Care Authority.
HUMAN RESOURCES: Approve to deny claim for damages by Jim and Kathleen Owsley against Walla Walla County.
HEALTH: New position approval form for temporary nurse position(s) for the Department of Community Health.
RECESS: Recess at 12 p.m.
EDUCATION: Reconvene at 1:30 p.m. to execute educational affiliation agreement between Walla Walla County and Whitman College.
CLOSED SESSION: Closed meeting to discuss potential litigation.
POLICE: Annual report from Police Chief Troy Tomaras.
WATER: Approve amendment to agreement for services with RH2 Engineering Inc. to update the city’s Comprehensive Water System Plan for $139,961 with a 10% contingency of $13,996 for a total authorization of $153,957.
PUBLIC WORKS: Execute a contract with Klicker Enterprises for $17,950 for the sealing of the multi-use path on Whitman Drive.
SIDEWALKS: Sign contract for services with Anderson Perry Engineers for final engineering work pending State Community Development Block Grant program approval.
PAY: Reimburse Marc Maiuri for water main upsize for $7,100.
OATH: Oath of office for John Lyon, City Council Ward 1.
FLOOD: Expressing appreciation to all who helped during the Feb. 7 floods.
BUSINESS: Authorize signature to agreement with Young Men’s Christian Association of Walla Walla for lifeguarding services for the Aquatic Center.
BUSINESS: Amending of the engineering agreement with Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc. for the Locust Mobile Village Water Line Extension project and change with Premier Excavation, and with the Oregon Infrastructure Finance Authority for the Locust Mobile Village Water Line Extension project.
HEALTH: Declare emergency with Columbia County Public Health at 12:00 p.m.
COURTHOUSE: Discuss senior center repairs at 12:30 p.m. and establish a petty cash account for the superior court clerk’s office.