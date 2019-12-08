BUDGET: Public discussion continued from Dec. 2 to adopt 2020 Walla Walla County Budget at 9:30 a.m.
PUBLIC WORKS: Adopt 2020 business plan for the Public Works Department.
CLOSED SESSIONS: Possible executive session to discuss litigation or potential litigation at 10:30 am. A second possible executive session to discuss the qualifications of an applicant for employment and review performance of a public employee at 10:45 a.m.
LIBRARY: Interview applicant for the opening on the Walla Walla County Rural Library District Board of Trustees.
ENERGY: Execute Interagency Agreement between Walla Walla County and Washington State Department of Enterprise Services for energy services for specific energy/utility conservation projects.
AUDIT: Audit meeting with representatives from the Office of Washington State Auditor for discussion on 2018 audit.
RECESS: Recess at 12:00 p.m. Reconvene at 1:30 p.m.
RURAL LIBRARY: Interview applicant for the opening on the Walla Walla County Rural Library District Board of Trustees.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session to evaluate the qualifications of an applicant.