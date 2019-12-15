BUDGET: Public discussion to consider adoption of the 2020 Walla Walla County budget and adopt the final budget for 2020.
IRRIGATION: Appoint Tina Shepard to the Burbank Irrigation District No. 4 Board of Directors.
EQUIPMENT: Revise rental rates for equipment owned by the equipment rental and revolving fund.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 10:30 a.m. to discuss litigation or potential litigation.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 10:45 a.m. to discuss qualifications of an applicant for employment and/or review performance of a public employee.
GRANT: Approve to apply for Walkability Institute Grant at 11 a.m.
RECESS: Noon, and an executive session at 1:20 p.m. to complete employee personnel evaluations.