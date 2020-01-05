VETERANS: Approve an increase in revolving checking account for administering veterans relief.
MENTAL HEALTH: Appoint a designated mental health professional to perform detention and commitment duties.
COMMUNITY HEALTH: Approve Department of Community Health to enter into an agreement with Valley Transit.
REMODEL: Execute change order for Walla Walla County Courthouse Elections Department remodel.
ENERGY: Execute amendment between Walla Walla County and Washington State Department of Enterprise Services for energy services for specific energy/utility conservation projects.
RECESS: Recess at 12 p.m., reconvene at 1:30 p.m.
CLOSED SESSION: Executive session to discuss litigation or potential litigation; meeting ends after.