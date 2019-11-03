SALES TAX: Enact a resolution of intent to adopt a sales tax for affordable and supportive housing and set a public hearing to consider an ordinance authorizing the sales and use tax at the maximum capacity.
PERMIT FEES: Hearing to amend the permit fees for the purpose of recovering costs incurred by the county when using outside reviewers for building/fire-permit applications.
SUBDIVISION: Approval of final map for the Ponderosa subdivision plat alterations.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 10:30 a.m. to discuss litigation or potential litigation.
IRRIGATION: Hearing on the formation of two irrigation districts near Walkley Road (continued from Oct. 28).