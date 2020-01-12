NOTE: Walla Walla County commissioner meetings will now take place starting at 10 a.m.
COMMITTEES: Discuss committee assignments for 2020.
MILL CREEK: Execute a landowner acknowledgement form for grant application by Tri-State Steelheaders for work in Mill Creek Flood Control Zone District for salmon habitat improvements for Sixth Avenue extension on Sixth and Third avenues as well as Spokane and Park streets.
ABBOTT ROAD: Execute agreement with Washington Transportation Improvement Board for Grant Funding for the Abbott Road Project.
ECOLOGY: Execute agreement form for the state Department of Ecology Stormwater Annual Reports.
CHILDREN: Service agreement with Children’s Home Society of Washington.
FAMILY LEAVE: Approve of Washington State Paid Family Medical Leave – no supplementation. Propose payment of claims under $1,000.