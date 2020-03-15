FAIRGROUNDS: Execute agreement with Unruh Management and Consulting LLC and Oregon beverage services for beer, wine and spirits agreement with Walla Walla County Fairgrounds. Approve of express staffing agreement for Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days temporary extra employees.
RECESS: Recess at 12 p.m. Reconvene at 1:45 p.m.
LIBRARY: Interview applicants for previously publicized opening on the Walla Walla County Rural Library District Board of Trustees at 2 p.m. Possible discussion or decision of reappointment to the Walla Walla County Rural Library District Board of Trustees.