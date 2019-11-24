DISCUSSION: Public meeting to consider amendments to the 2019 Walla Walla County Budget.
HOUSING: Adopting legislation to authorize the maximum capacity of the sales and use tax for affordable and supportive housing, resulting in new Chapter 3.30 of Walla Walla County Code.
TECH: Gregory Heimgartner, acting director of technology services, gives presentation.
HIGHWAY: Sign an interlocal cost sharing agreement between the Port of Walla Walla, City of Walla Walla and Walla Walla County for completion of a corridor and intersection study of U.S. Highway 12 between Second Avenue and Airport Way.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session on litigation or potential litigation at 10:30 a.m.
SHERIFF: Independent contractor agreement between the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office and Jason Youngman, who is to provide instruction and training in police use of force and defensive tactics.
TUESDAY
PROJECTS: Lauren Prentice, acting director of the Community Development Department, will present the 2020 Walla Walla County Comprehensive Plan and Development Regulations annual amendment process.