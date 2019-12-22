BUDGET: Public Discussion continued from Dec. 2, 9 and 16 to consider adoption of the 2020 Walla Walla County budget.
BUDGET: Adopt 2020 Walla Walla County budget.
BUDGET: Establish a new fund in the Walla Walla County Budget (current expense reserve and affordable housing).
PAY: Approve pay rates for command staff exempt employees. Presented by Walla Walla County Undersheriff Mark Crider.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 10:30 a.m. to discuss litigation or potential litigation.
ELEVATOR: Approve elevator upgrades for Walla Walla County Jail elevator system. Presented by Building Maintenance Director Ron Branine.
RECESS: Recess at 12 p.m. reconvene at 1:30 p.m.