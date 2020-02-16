CODE AMENDMENT: Set date for a public hearing to consider the proposal by the McGregor Company to amend Walla Walla County Code to establish a definition for irrigation systems and equipment sales, service and storage facilities, and to amend the permitted-uses table to make this an allowed use in the primary agriculture zoning and establish development conditions.
ROAD WORK: Approve bid awards and initiate county road projects including Arch Bridge on Lamar Road, Del Sharpe Bridge on Petty John Road, Drumheller Bridge on Sudbury Road, Abbott Road and countywide signs and guideposts.
CLOSED SESSION: Executive session at 10:30 a.m. to discuss potential litigation; reconvene at 11 a.m.
GRANT: Approve grant to Walla Walla County using Walla Walla County’s portion of 9/10ths (Economic Development Sales Tax) funds.