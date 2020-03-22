Note: The public may attend the Walla Walla County commissioner’s meeting but people must be seated at least six feet apart due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic. The Main Street building entrance will be unlocked at 9:50 a.m.
WATER: Approve of Port of Walla Walla expending funds for City of College Place Southwest Wastewater Sewer Trunk Line Project.
BRIDGE: Setting vehicle weight limits on Walla Walla County bridges.
FISH PASSAGE: Approve and execute County Road Administration Board Reports for Fish Passage Barrier Removal Certification 2019 and Annual Certification 2019.
CORRECTIONS: Approve Walla Walla County technology and personal services contract with Two Southpaws, Inc.
CLOSED SESSION: Closed meeting to discuss potential litigation at 11 a.m. reconvene at 11:30 a.m.
FINANCE: Written Department updates provided by: WSU from Debbie Williams and joint financial update from Karen Martin, County Auditor and Gordon Heimbigner, County Treasurer.
RECESS: Recess at 12 p.m. and reconvene at 1:30 p.m.