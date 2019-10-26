Monday
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session for employee review.
PUBLIC HEARING: Lease of county property for Two Rivers Riding Club at 11 a.m.
RECESS: Recess at 12 p.m.
PUBLIC HEARING: Consider formation of two irrigation districts near Walkley Road at 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday
HOUSING: Workshop on House Bill 1406, encouraging investments in affordable and supportive housing led by director of Community Health, Meghan DeBolt.
Columbia County Commissioners
When: Monday, 9 a.m. Where: Columbia County Commissioner’s Office, 341 E. Main St., Dayton
INFRASTRUCTURE: Infrastructure Assistance Coordinating Council Conference and funding for capital projects.
FAIRGROUNDS: Operations of fairgrounds and golf course.
CLOSED SESSION: Executive session on union negotiations.
SIGNS: Dayton Downtown Task Force request for funds for signs.
Walla Walla School Board
When: Monday, 3:30 p.m. Where: Walla Walla School District Admin. Building, 364 S. Park St.
EMERGENCY REPAIR: Accept a resolution declaring an emergency for repair of the district’s warehouse freezer. As a result of a catastrophic failure of the freezer facility, a declaration of emergency is necessary to make repairs in a timely manner. A reputable contractor, Grassi Refrigeration, has been identified to make the necessary repairs, and the district shall waive competitive bid requirements for the award of the contract for the repair.