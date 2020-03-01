CODE: Consider the proposal by the McGregor Company to amend Walla Walla County Code to establish a definition for irrigation systems and equipment sales, service and storage facilities, and to amend the permitted uses table to make this an allowed use in the primary agriculture zoning and establish development conditions.
HEALTH: Approve contract for services between Benton-Franklin Health District and Walla Walla County Department of Community Health. Approve for establishment of financial assistance funds and support expenditures from those funds approved by Community Health and the Community Health Advisory Board.
CLOSED SESSION: Executive session to discuss potential litigation. Recess at 12 p.m. Reconvene for executive session at 1:30 p.m.