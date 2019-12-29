BUDGET: Public discussion to consider amendments to the 2019 budget and adoption of the 2020 budget (continued from December 2, 9, 16, 23).
BUDGET: Adopt amendments to the 2019 budget and the final 2020 budget.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session to discuss litigation or potential litigation at 10:30 a.m.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session to discuss qualifications of an applicant for employment and/or review performance of a public employee at 10:45 a.m.
ELEVATOR: Approve elevator upgrades for Walla Walla County jail elevator system and award bid for snow removal.
RECESS: Recess at 12 p.m. reconvene at 1:30 p.m.