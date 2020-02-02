Monday
HIGHWAY 12: Support U.S. Highway 12 project and request the Washington State Department of Transportation move forward on Phase 7.
MOBILE HOME ZONING: Public discussion to consider extending zoning regarding the maximum density of mobile home parks and other residential uses in the residential zoning district in Burbank.
OPIOID PREVENTION: Apply for a grant with National Association of County and City Health Officials for Public Health Public Safety Teams on opioid overdose prevention strategies.
SHERIFF: Apply for Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant for powered gates for the Sheriff’s Office parking lot. Also approve adding remaining money from Sheriff’s Office 2019 budget to the Equipment Rental and Revolving Fund to eventually purchase another patrol vehicle.
2020 FAIR: Approve contracts associated with the 2020 Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days.
CLOSED SESSION: Recess at 12 p.m. reconvene at 1:30 p.m. for closed session on potential litigation.
Tuesday
CENSUS INFO: 2020 Census presentation by Juan Sanchez, the census coordinator from Blue Mountain Action Council.
SHERIFF FEES: Workshop with County Sheriff Mark Crider on civil fee increases at 10:30 a.m.
SECURITY: Workshop with Technology Services Director Chad Goodhue on Network Infrastructure at 11 a.m.
FAIR: Workshop with Fairgrounds Manager Bill Ogg on time shack at 11:30 a.m.