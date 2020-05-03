The commissioner meeting will be held via phone and the internet. To participate in the commissioner meeting call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 965 448 847 to watch go to ubne.ws/wallawallameeting.
MAINTENANCE: Consider an employment contract with Robert Henry to fill the vacant position of county facilities maintenance director.
COVID-19 STATUS: Update on the COVID-19 outbreak from the Department of Community Health.
SHERIFF: Update from county Sheriff Mark Crider.
HR: Update from Human Resource/Risk Manager Shelly Peters.
CLAIMS: Possible discussion/decision on any pending claims against the county.
HEALTH: Approve new job description approval forms for communications coordinator, epidemiologist, program coordinator for emergency preparedness and a temporary community health nurse for the Department of Community Health.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 10:45 a.m. to discuss potential litigation. Reconvene at 11:00 a.m.
COURT: Prosecuting attorneys Jim Nagle and Jesse Nolte will give a department update to the board.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 11:00 a.m. to discuss potential litigation. Reconvene at 11:15 a.m.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Miscellaneous or unfinished business to come before the board.
RECESS: Reconvene at 1:30 a.m.
CARES: Discuss Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding.