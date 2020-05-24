The commissioner meeting will be held via phone and the internet. To participate in the commissioner meeting call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 965 448 847 to watch go to ubne.ws/WWcommission.
BUDGET: Consider establishment of a new fund in the Walla Walla County Budget for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security.
HIRE: Vote on approval of a temporary part-time emergency management specialist for COVID-19 response.
COVID-19 FUND: Vote on executing Washington State Department of Commerce lnteragency Agreement with Walla Walla County through the Coronavirus Relief Fund for local governments.
UPDATES: Commissioners will discuss miscellaneous business to come before the board.
NEW POSITION: Vote on offer for the emergency preparedness program coordinator position.
COVID-19 UPDATE: Update on the local outbreak from Department of Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt.
FLOOD: Consider a landowner acknowledgement form for grant application by Tri-State Steelheaders for work in the Mill Creek Flood Control Zone District between Spokane Street and Park Street and between Sixth Avenue and Third Avenue.
FLOOD FUNDING: Consider signing a Local Agency Agreement for application for Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief Program Funds for 2020 flooding projects.
PUBLIC WORKS: Update from Public Works Director Tony Garcia.
HR: Update from Human Resource/Risk Manager Shelly Peters.
CLAIMS: Possible discussion/decision on any pending claims against the county.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 10:45 a.m. to discuss potential litigation. Reconvene at 11:00 a.m.
COURT: Prosecuting attorneys Jim Nagle and Jesse Nolte will give a department update to the board.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 10:45 a.m. to discuss potential litigation. Reconvene at 11:15 a.m.
UPDATES: Commissioners will discuss business to come before the board.
The College Place City Council’s Tuesday meeting will be livestreamed at ubne.ws/CPmeeting.
Call this number to listen: 1-669-900-9128 / Meeting ID Number: 254 404 748
There will be no public comment during the city’s virtual meetings except in the event of a public hearing on a specific item.
Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on the date of the meeting by email at lneissl@cpwa.us, or regular mail addressed to College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Ave., “public comment” stated on the envelope. Comments also may be deposited in the City Hall drop box.
WATER: Consider the purchase of 2001 International Water Tender for $155,360 and to surplus the 1994 Kenworth Water Tender.
FARMERS MARKET: Opening day of the College Place Farmers & Artisan Market is Thursday. City Clerk Lisa Neissl will provide a brief update on how the market is going to operate while providing social distancing safety for vendors, staff and shoppers.
ASSISTANCE PROGRAM: Discuss whether to authorize submission of the Community Development Block Grant 2020 application for 12 seats for residents to participate in the Walla Walla Valley Microenterprise Assistance Program which includes small business training with 8:1 matching funds up to $4,000.
DRYWELL STUDY: Discuss whether to authorize submission of the Community Development Block Grant 2020 Application for a Drywell Feasibility Study for stormwater mitigation in the Central College Place community.
WASTEWATER GRANT: Grant application into the Federal Economic Development Administration Economic Adjustment Program pertaining to the College Place Wastewater Treatment Plant Renovation/Upgrade Project. If awarded, $17.4 million of the project would be paid for by the EDA.
ROAD GRANT: Receive an update on the application to the Walla Walla Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization for Surface Transportation Block Grant funding to design the reconstruction of Mojonnier Road to city standards from College Avenue approximately .63 miles to the west.
POLICE: College Place Police Department will give monthly report.
COMMUNITY: Community Development Department will give monthly report.
PUBLIC WORKS: Public Works and Water Department will give monthly report.