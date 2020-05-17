The commissioner meeting will be held via phone and the internet. To participate in the commissioner meeting call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 965 448 847 to watch go to ubne.ws/commission.
FEES: Public discussion on amending Sheriff’s Office civil fees.
UPDATES:Commissioners will discuss miscellaneous business to come before the board; review reports and correspondence; hear committee and meeting reports; and review constituent concerns, possible updates and past concerns.
HEALTH:Consider executing the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction Contract Intake Form for health inspections for a summer feeding program for children at risk of hunger.
NEW POSITION: Consider proceeding with review by Human Resources for temporary coverage for SNAP-Ed Coordinator position.
COVID-19 UPDATE: Update on the local outbreak from Department of Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt.
COVID-19 PLAN: Review and possibly take action on Walla Walla County Public Health Officer Dr. Larry Jecha’s recommendation to for Walla Walla County COVID-19 variance request to move to Safe Start Phase 2.
HR: Update from Human Resource/Risk Manager Shelly Peters.
CLAIMS: Possible discussion/decision on any pending claims against the county.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 10:30 a.m. to discuss potential litigation. Reconvene at 10:45 a.m.
COURT: Prosecuting attorneys Jim Nagle and Jesse Nolte will give a department update to the board.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 10:45 a.m. to discuss potential litigation. Reconvene at 11:00 a.m.