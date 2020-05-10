The commissioner meeting will be held via phone and the internet. To participate in the commissioner meeting call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 965 448 847 to watch go to ubne.ws/meeting.
UPDATES:Commissioners will discuss miscellaneous business to come before the board; review reports and correspondence; hear committee and meeting reports; and review constituent concerns, possible updates and past concerns.
COVID-19: Department of Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt will submit a proposal for temporary disease investigators for the COVID-19 response support. She will also provide a local update on the outbreak.
ROADS: Consider signing a local agency agreement and a project prospectus for an application for Federal Highway Bridge Program funds for the Drumheller Bridge Project, the Arch Bridge Project and the Dell Sharpe Bridge Project.
SIGNS: Consider signing a local agency agreement and a project prospectus for an application for Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program funds for the Countywide Signing and Guideposts Project.
HR: Update from Human Resource/Risk Manager Shelly Peters.
CLAIMS: Possible discussion/decision on any pending claims against the county.
NEW POSITION:Consider approving a new position for a disease investigator/contact tracer for the Department of Community Health.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 10:45 a.m. to discuss potential litigation. Reconvene at 11:00 a.m.
COURT: Prosecuting attorneys Jim Nagle and Jesse Nolte will give a department update to the board.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 11:00 a.m. to discuss potential litigation. Reconvene at 11:15 a.m.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Miscellaneous or unfinished business to come before the board.