The commissioner meeting will be held via phone and the internet. To participate in the commissioner meeting call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 966 723 493 to watch go to ubne.ws/countymeeting.
BUILDING: Declare May 2020 as Building Safety Month.
SALARY: Consider increasing the county’s share of the Walla Walla County prosecuting attorney’s salary to be consistent with other elected officials from 2021 through 2024. This does not apply to the salary before Aug. 31, 2020. The state will reimburse the county for its share. The board reserves the right to change salaries if changes are necessary, when in compliance with the state constitution. On April 20 commissioners voted the salary increase for county elected officials is 2.75% for 2023 and 2024.
COVID-19 SUPPORT: Vote on a request from the Department of Community Health for two temporary full-time community health nurse positions and a disease investigator/epidemiologist position, which is already budgeted. A full-time emergency preparedness coordinator, which is currently a part-time position, and a full-time communications position, which would not be temporary, is also up for review. The cost not budgeted is $192,750. The budgeted cost is $51,500. Local foundational public health services funding will be used and the Legislature is working on proposed funding of $100 million for state and local COVID-19 response that, if approved, could provide reimbursement for a portion of the county’s response.
COVID-19 STATUS: Update on the COVID-19 outbreak from the Department of Community Health.
TECHNOLOGY SERVICES: Vote on a request to purchase additional storage for backup and recovery for the county’s data at a cost of $52,620.75. The current hardware and software solutions for backups are almost at max capacity. Without additional storage capacity and licensing, the county will be unable to back up digital resources to reasonably protect against ransomware or catastrophic hardware failure.
COVID-19 FUNDS: Consider applying for the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program for personal protective equipment, hiring, training and travel expenses related to the coronavirus.
SHERIFF: Update from county Sheriff Mark Crider.
CORRECTIONS: Vote on the Walla Walla County Corrections Department Criminal Justice Treatment Account Plan. The county receives funding from the Washington state Healthcare Authority for substance use disorder treatment at the Walla Walla County Jail. The plan would help fund a substance use disorder professional onsite 10-15 hours per week at the adult jail facility, medication for the assisted treatment and operation of the existing jail recovery pods.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 11:15 a.m. to discuss potential litigation. Reconvene at 11:30 a.m.
COURT: Prosecuting attorneys Jim Nagle and Jesse Nolte will give a department update to the board.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 11:30 a.m. to discuss potential litigation. Reconvene at 11:45 a.m.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Miscellaneous or unfinished business to come before the board.