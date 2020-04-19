The commissioner meeting will be held via phone and internet. To participate in the commissioner meeting call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 966 723 493 to watch go to ubne.ws/meetinglink.
SALARY: Vote on setting the salaries for certain county elected officials for the years 2023 and 2024.
EASEMENT: Vote on the final map for the plot alteration of the Leeward Meadow Tracts Subdivision. The change will modify two existing access and utility easements benefiting property to the south of the plot. Leeward Meadow Tracts Subdivision is south of Detour Road.
SHERIFF: County Sheriff Mark Crider will give a department update to the board.
BUDGET: County commissioners will discuss the 2020 budget.
PUBLIC SERVICES GRANT: Public discussion on a Community Development Block Grant proposal for public service activities followed by a vote on the adoption of certifications of compliance. The Washington state Department of Commerce has granted $44,475 to Walla Walla County for public services through the Community Development Block Grant. The county plans to subcontract with Blue Mountain Action Council to fund public services that benefit low-and moderate-income people. The discussion will review community development and housing needs, inform residents of the availability of funds and eligible uses of the state Community Development Block Grant and receive comments regarding the grant proposal and proposed activities and the subcontracting of services.
COVID-19 STATUS: Update on COVID-19 from the Department of Community Health.
HR: Human resource update to the board.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 11:15 a.m. to discuss potential litigation. Reconvene at 11:30 a.m.
COURT: Prosecuting attorneys Jim Nagle and Jesse Nolte will give a department update to the board.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 11:30 a.m. to discuss potential litigation. Reconvene at 11:45 a.m.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Miscellaneous or unfinished business to come before the board.