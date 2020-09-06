Watch the commissioner meeting live at ubne.ws/wwcommissioners or call 408-418-9388, access code: 146 980 7872.
Meeting takes place Tuesday because of Labor Day being observed Monday.
RECOGNITION OF HEALTH OFFICIALS: County commissioners will look at a resolution honoring local public health officials for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
2019 AUDIT: Entrance audit meeting with state Auditor’s Office representatives regarding 2019’s regular audit of the county.
VETERANS’ RELIEF PROGRAM: Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt will present the Veterans’ Relief Advisory Board’s recommendations for changes to the guidelines of the veteran’s relief program run by Community Health.
COVID-19 UPDATE: Update from DeBolt on the state of COVID-19 in the county.
HOUSING AGREEMENT: Commissioners will consider an intergovernmental agreement between the county and the cities of Walla Walla, Waitsburg, Prescott and College Place to use the Council on Housing Board as an advisory group that would review and recommend use of tax revenue to be directed to affordable and supported housing endeavors.
ENTERPRISE VEHICLE FLEET: Stephen Morrissey of Enterprise Fleet Management will give commissioners a presentation regarding a vehicle leasing program that some government bodies use instead of managing their own fleets.