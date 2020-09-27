Watch the commissioner meeting live at ubne.ws/wwcommissioners or call 408-418-9388, access code: 146 784 0290.
FAIR BOARD REAPPOINTMENTS: Commissioners will consider reappointing Jim Peterson and Sandi Rowe to the board of directors for the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days.
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: Commissioners will consider proclaiming Oct. 6 as National Night Out in Walla Walla. National Night Out is a nationwide law enforcement program aimed at connecting officers and deputies with citizens.
RESILIENCE AWARENESS: Commissioners will consider naming October Resilience Awareness Month in the county in recognition of the work of the Children’s Resilience Initiative.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS: Commissioners will consider naming October Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the county.
WATER SYSTEM PUBLIC HEARING: Commissioners will consider setting a public hearing for Valley Vista Water Group, which has requested a franchise to construct, operate and maintain a pressurized water system in a county road right-of-way.