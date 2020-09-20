Watch the commissioner meeting live at ubne.ws/wwcommissioners or call 408-418-9388, access code: 146 784 0290.
HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN: Emergency Management Director Liz Jessee will request an adoption of revisions to the county’s multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan. The cities of Walla Walla and Waitsburg requested the changes to account for earthquake and flooding hazards. The plan is require to receive future mitigation project grants.
NOXIOUS WEEDS STUDY: Walla Walla County Noxious Weed Coordinator Dave Maiden will request approval of an agreement with the Washington State Department of Agriculture to fund a survey of “common crupina” within the county.
CORONAVIRUS FUNDING: Commissioners will be asked to ratify an amendment to a contract with the state Department of Commerce for coronavirus relief funding, extending the contract from Oct. 31 to Nov. 30 and increasing funding to the county by more than $1.24 million, for a new total of about $4.7 million. The money is distributed by the Department of Commerce and funded by the federal government.
ANNUAL CONSTRUCTION: Public hearing and possible adoption of the 2021 construction program for the Public Works Department. The department is asking for more than $8.2 million to be approved.
NICOTINE TEAM-UP: Public health Director Meghan DeBolt will ask to join a venture with the Benton-Franklin Health District to reduce nicotine use and circulation among youth and young adults.
BMAC FUNDING AGREEMENT: DeBolt will ask commissioners to approve a contract between the county and state Department of Commerce to release funds from Housing and Urban Development for $44,475, used to make Community Development Block Grant funds availablefor Blue Mountain Action Council.
COURT SECURITY: Sheriff Mark Crider will ask for funding to hire another full-time court security worker.