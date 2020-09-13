Watch the commissioner meeting live at ubne.ws/wwcounty or call 1-408-418-9388, access code: 146 784 0290.
TAX DEFERMENT: Consider officially opting out of deferring employee Social Security taxes.
COMMUNITY HEALTH: COVID-19 update from the Department of Community Health.
CLIENT SERVICES CONTRACT: Consider an amendment to a client services contract for Criminal Justice Treatment Account-funded treatment and recovery support services.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session regarding potential litigation.