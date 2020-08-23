Watch the commissioner meeting live at ubne.ws/wwcommissioners or call 408-418-9388, access code: 146 784 0290.
911 AGREEMENT: Execution of alternative public safety answering point — 911 center — agreement between Walla Walla Emergency Services Communication and Columbia County 911. The agreement should help better route emergency calls to the appropriate agency when people dial 911 in the region.
JUVENILE COURT: Approval of interagency agreement between the state of Washington, Washington State Administrative Office of the Courts and the Columbia/Walla Walla County Juvenile Court. The agreement grants permission for processing truancy, at-risk-youth and child-in-need services within Walla Walla County’s jurisdiction.
COVID-19 FUNDS: Approval of recommendations from the CARES Funding Team, which gives guidance on how to spend federal coronavirus relief money.
COLUMBUS STATUE: Discussion regarding statue of Christopher Columbus on courthouse grounds, which some people have asked to have removed.
WAITSBURG WATER LINE: Public Works Director Tony Garcia presenting application to allow a franchise for the city of Waitsburg to construct and maintain a water line on a road belonging to the county.
COURT AT FAIRGROUND: Technology Services Director Chad Goodhue says Walla Walla Fairgrounds Community Center is being set up to help provide remote rooms for the court system.
BLOCK GRANT: Public hearing regarding a community development block grant proposal from Community Health for coronavirus response and relief.
COVID-19 UPDATE: Update from Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt regarding COVID-19 in the county.