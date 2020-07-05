Watch the commissioner meeting live at ubne.ws/commissioners or call 408-418-9388, access code: 146 784 0290.
WHEN: 10 a.m. Monday.
PUBLIC HEARING: To consider amendments to the 2020 Walla Walla County budget.
ACTION: Amendments to the 2020 Walla Walla County budget.
AGREEMENTS: Consider a subrecipient agreement between Walla Walla County and the city of Walla Walla for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding; an extension to personal services contract between Walla Walla County and R & B Fleck Enterprises for services in the County Corrections Facility; a memorandum of understanding to the agreement by and between the county and the Washington State Council of County and City Employees, Local 1191-WC of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
COMMUNITY HEALTH: Execute amended employment agreement between Walla Walla County and Walla Walla County Public Health Officer Dr. Larry D. Jecha.
SHERIFF: Discuss options for courthouse security, deputy and vehicle updates, update on accreditation through state, date for enterprise presentation workshop.
PUBLIC WORKS: Consider a local agency agreement for an application for Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief Program Funds for 2020 Flooding Project (Mill Creek Road). Execute release of stormwater easement for Ransom Clark development. Execute a cooperation agreement between the United States of America and Walla Walla County for rehabilitation of federal flood control works.
PROSECUTOR: Possible executive session.