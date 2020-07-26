Watch the commissioner meeting live at ubne.ws/wwcommissioners or call 408-418-9388, access code: 146 784 0290.
WHEN: 10 a.m. Monday.
PUBLIC HEARING (continued from May 18 and June 1): To receive public comment on amending Sheriff’s Office Civil fees.
ACTION: Consider executing certification of lands and authorization letter acknowledgement related to Mill Creek Flood Control Project flood damage repair work.
PUBLIC WORKS: Consider a resolution on a revised local agency agreement for an application for Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief Program funds for Last Chance Road 2020 flooding project. Consider authorizing the chairman to approve a small-works contract for the Seven Mile bridge demo project.
PUBLIC HEARING: Receive testimony on extending interim zoning regarding the maximum density of mobile/manufactured home parks in the Burbank Residential Zoning District. Those unable to testify via Webex or phone can contact the clerk of the board prior to the meeting at 509-524-2505. The hearing will be followed by a vote on the matter.
CORRECTIONS: Consider submitting a letter of interest for a grant application to Washington State Healthcare Authority for funding to establish Residential Substance Abuse Treatment at the county jail.
HUMAN RESOURCES: Revised job description for youth engagement program assistant for the Department of Community Health.
PROSECUTOR: Possible executive session regarding litigation/potential litigation.