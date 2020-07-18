Watch the commissioner meeting live at ubne.ws/wwcommissioners or call 408-418-9388, access code: 146 784 0290.
CONSENT ITEM: Resolution on salary of the county prosecuting attorney, retroactive to July 1.
PUBLIC WORKS: Public hearing to consider the six-year Transportation Improvement Program for Walla Walla County, followed by a resolution on its adoption. Consider a lease agreement with Blue Mountain Community Foundation for the Greenville Pit Quarry.
EXECUTIVE SESSION: Meet in closed sessions to discuss qualifications of an applicant for employment and/or review performance of a public employee and/or litigation or potential litigation.
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH: Consider a resolution approving agreement between Third Sector New England Inc. and Walla Walla County Deptartment of Community Health (A Way Home Washington); COVID-19 update and miscellaneous.