Watch the commissioner meeting live at ubne.ws/commissioners or call 408-418-9388, access code: 146 784 0290.
PERMITTING AGREEMENT: Consider approving an agreement with the city of Walla Walla for permitting.
CIVIL FEES HEARING: Consider approving the continuation of a civil fees public hearing to July 27.
BURBANK DENSITY ORDINANCE: Consider setting a date for a public hearing regarding ordinances 471, 480 and 483 regarding maximum density of mobile and manufactured home parks and residential uses in the Burbank Residential Zoning District.
PLANNING COMMISSION: Consider reappointing Michelle Liberty to the planning commission.
FRONTIER DAYS REFUNDS: Approve a plan to refund ticket holders for 2020 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days.
JR. LIVESTOCK SHOW: Presentation on a possible format for virtual Walla Walla Jr. Livestock Show.
HEALTH CONTRACT: Approve a contract between Department of Community Health and Washington Department of Health and Social Services.
YOUTH ENGAGEMENT: Approve a plan to turn community engagement program assistant into youth engagement program assistant.
COVID-19 UPDATE: Update from Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt on COVID-19 in the county.
WATER AGREEMENT: Public Works Director Tony Garcia executing Columbia Basin Project agreement for permanent release of water allotment with South Columbia Basin Irrigation District.
CORRECTIONS DEPARTMENT: Approval of two memorandums of understanding between director of juvenile corrections Norrie Gregoire and director of facilities maintenance Robert Henry on department responsibilities.