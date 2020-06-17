The commissioner meeting will be held via phone and the internet. To participate in the commissioner meeting call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 965 448 847 to watch go to ubne.ws/specialmeeting.
FAIRGROUNDS: Discuss and possibly vote on a refund policy for the 2020 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days.
PHASE 3: Review and possibly vote, as commissioners act as the Board of Health, on Walla Walla County Public Health Officer Dr. Jecha’s recommendation for Walla Walla County COVID-19 Variance Request to move to Safe Start Phase 3.
VARIANCE: Discuss and possibly vote, as commissioners, on the Walla Walla County Board of Health COVID-19 Variance Request to move to Safe Start Phase 3.