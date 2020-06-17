The commissioner meeting will be held via phone and the internet. To participate in the commissioner meeting call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 965 448 847 to watch go to ubne.ws/specialmeeting.

FAIRGROUNDS: Discuss and possibly vote on a refund policy for the 2020 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days.

PHASE 3: Review and possibly vote, as commissioners act as the Board of Health, on Walla Walla County Public Health Officer Dr. Jecha’s recommendation for Walla Walla County COVID-19 Variance Request to move to Safe Start Phase 3.

VARIANCE: Discuss and possibly vote, as commissioners, on the Walla Walla County Board of Health COVID-19 Variance Request to move to Safe Start Phase 3.

Tags

Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.