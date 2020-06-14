The commissioner meeting will be held via phone and the internet. To participate in the commissioner meeting call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 965 448 847 to watch go to ubne.ws/wwcountycommission.
BUDGET: Set a date for public discussion to consider amendments to the 2020 Walla Walla County budget.
ENERGY: Consider a contract and contract amendment with Washington State Military Department for Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council funding. The funding is for the county’s radiological emergency preparedness program relating to the Columbia Generating Station nuclear power plant.
UPDATES: Miscellaneous business to come before the board.
COVID-19 TRACING: Consider a contract amendment between Walla Walla County and Children’s Home Society of Washington. To ensure adequate capacity for timely case and contact investigations to manage the COVID-19 outbreak within the community.
COVID-19 UPDATE: Update on the local outbreak from Department of Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt.
LAND USE: Consider a contract amendment between Walla Walla County and LDC, Inc. for on-call land-use planning services to increase from $25,000 to $50,000.
DEVELOPMENT: Update from Department of Community Development director Lauren Prentice.
PUBLIC WORKS: Update from Public Works director Tony Garcia.
CARES FUNDING: Consider approval of recommendations from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Funding Team.
HR: Update from Human Resource/Risk Manager Shelly Peters.
CLAIMS: Possible discussion/decision on any pending claims against the county.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 11:15 a.m. to discuss potential litigation. Reconvene at 11:30 a.m.
COURT: Prosecuting attorneys Jim Nagle and Jesse Nolte will give a department update to the board.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 11:30 a.m. to discuss potential litigation. Reconvene at 11:45 a.m.
UPDATES: Commissioners will discuss business to come before the board.